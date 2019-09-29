Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives $57.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Inphi stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 947,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. Inphi has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $121,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,580. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

