Insider Buying: Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) Insider Buys £12,900 in Stock

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) insider Harry D. Hill acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £12,900 ($16,856.13).

Shares of HUNT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hunters Property PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.15 ($0.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hunters Property’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Hunters Property Company Profile

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

