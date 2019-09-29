Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Director Sells $105,986.64 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,561.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VAC opened at $102.05 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

