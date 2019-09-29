Insider Selling: SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $2,648,688.00 in Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,336.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.87 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

