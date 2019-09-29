Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 346,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $302,064.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $302,064.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $473,315. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $6,578,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 186.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 50.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 109.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,597. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.