International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.92. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

