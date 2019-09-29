International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up about 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.40% of Insmed worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 890,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,892. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

