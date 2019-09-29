International Biotechnology Trust PLC Raises Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,044,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,982,931.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $1,498,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,326 shares of company stock worth $4,060,848. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.77. 197,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tricida Inc has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.