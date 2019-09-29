Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 267,019 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,019 shares during the period. CareDx makes up 2.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of CareDx worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,227.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CareDx by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 149,273 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 64.7% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 38.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 518,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.83. 952,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,173. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $341,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

