Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig purchased 6,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohawk Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83. Mohawk Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

