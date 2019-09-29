Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up approximately 1.6% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vericel worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 361,636 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 214,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $3,858,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 425,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,159. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. Vericel’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

