Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Comtech Telecomm. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 35.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 220,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

