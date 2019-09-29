Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after buying an additional 656,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $368,636.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $952,337.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 251,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,903. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

