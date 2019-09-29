Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

IRDM has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

