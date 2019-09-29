iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Cut by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,965 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $39.45. 55,202,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,123,238. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $45.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.