iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,249. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average is $292.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

