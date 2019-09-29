iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 201.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $99,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,014,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,695,000 after acquiring an additional 381,761 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,834,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,251,000 after acquiring an additional 323,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,314,000 after acquiring an additional 296,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,309,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 431,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. 438,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

