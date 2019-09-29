IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on IsoRay in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 124,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

