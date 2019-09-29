Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.75

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.72. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 3,094 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

