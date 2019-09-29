J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,443,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 517,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,133.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in J C Penney by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in J C Penney by 159.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,118,300 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J C Penney by 103.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,816. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $280.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

