Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jason Industries stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.53% of Jason Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Jason Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,389. Jason Industries has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

