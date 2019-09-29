JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.80. 3,458,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In other news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $268,395. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

