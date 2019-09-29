Joint Ventures 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $966.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $27,260.00 and $966.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01026463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

