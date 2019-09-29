Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report sales of $99.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 588%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $134.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $176.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.00 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

JNCE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,379. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

