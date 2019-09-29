Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 465,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $1,239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $3,102,690 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,477. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.