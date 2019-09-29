Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

