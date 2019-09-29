Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,762 shares during the period. Dril-Quip makes up 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.41% of Dril-Quip worth $180,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $62,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 316,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.