Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $109.42 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $14.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,725.45. 3,907,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,854. The company has a market cap of $860.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,795.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,846.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.72.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.