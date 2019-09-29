Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $128.62 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $128,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,184,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $226,696,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,916,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

Shares of COO traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.25. The stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

