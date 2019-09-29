Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $73.29 Million in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,509,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,286,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.02% of HeadHunter Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $163,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $198,000.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.70 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

HHR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 210,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,006. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.