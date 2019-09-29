Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,313 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Anika Therapeutics worth $66,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $387,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,109. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.28.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.