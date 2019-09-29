Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,737 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Landstar System worth $94,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 269,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

