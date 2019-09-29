Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $251,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.21. 87,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,534. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,328,513.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,771,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,923,379.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $3,277,076.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,820,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,806,946.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,581 shares of company stock valued at $57,384,588 in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.