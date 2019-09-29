KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 323,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,933. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1,782.85 and a current ratio of 1,782.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 807.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 175,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 640,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.