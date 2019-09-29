KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,191 shares of company stock worth $6,177,880. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in KB Home by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 127,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 90,459 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

KBH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.53. 2,495,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,607. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

