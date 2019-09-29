KC Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,054 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

