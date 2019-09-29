KC Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

