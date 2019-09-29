KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,113. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

