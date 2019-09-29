KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610,100 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

