KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $117.72. 10,207,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,055,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

