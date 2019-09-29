KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,275,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,119,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $140.39. 1,368,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.