KCL Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,500 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,067. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.