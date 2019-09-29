KCL Capital L.P. Grows Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Chegg makes up about 0.5% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 2,224,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $697,769.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,856 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $794,641.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,114 shares of company stock valued at $46,732,323 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

