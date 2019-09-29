KCL Capital L.P. Invests $93,000 in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 12,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 17.42 and a current ratio of 17.42. Axcella Health Inc has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 6,941 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 4,556 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,910.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,293 shares of company stock worth $143,807.

