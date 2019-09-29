KCL Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCL Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,725.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,854. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $860.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,795.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,254.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

