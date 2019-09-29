Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.23. Kforce has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,428 shares of company stock valued at $309,583 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 3,205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.