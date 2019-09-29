Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein bought 4,500 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,031.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $105,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,382. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.