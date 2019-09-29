Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Has $77.28 Million Stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. McDermott International accounts for approximately 14.1% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $77,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 15,587,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,053,324. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

