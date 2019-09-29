Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806,103 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 11.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 16,467,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

