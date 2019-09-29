Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($66.28).

Kion Group stock opened at €47.74 ($55.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.07. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

